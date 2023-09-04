×
Grenell to Newsmax: WashPost 'Shill' Can't Answer Biden Question

By    |   Monday, 04 September 2023 09:33 PM EDT

Washington Post columnist Philip Bump, during a podcast, couldn't answer a question about Hunter Biden giving "half" his "salary" to President Joe Biden because he is a "shill" for the Democrat establishment, former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax.

"Look, those of us who know Philip Bump," Grenell tells "Rob Schmitt Tonight" during a Monday appearance, "we know that for years he has been manipulating information to pretend like it's news, but he's really just a shill for the Democrats."

Grenell adds that over the next few weeks, one should expect to see Bump roll out with a big "scoop," that will seek to relegitimize himself in the eyes of the Washington Post viewership after failing to follow the basic facts on a podcast about the scandal plaguing President Joe Biden.

During an episode of his podcast "Live From the Table" one and a half weeks ago, Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman pressed Bump on a text message Hunter Biden sent his daughter Naomi, stating that he gives half his salary to "pop." Pop refers to Joe Biden.

The text message to Naomi reads: "I Hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family [for] 30 years. It's really hard. But don't worry unlike Pop I won't make you give me half your salary."

When asked about the text message, Bump walked out of the interview.

As the House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has said repeatedly, the Bidens ostensibly had no legitimate businesses; their business was selling Joe Biden's influence, and Hunter Biden was the bag man — he makes money for the family.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


