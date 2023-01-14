×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | classified | chang | china

Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Biden Doc Discovery 'Stinks to High Heaven'

(Newsmax/"Saturday Report")

By    |   Saturday, 14 January 2023 03:21 PM EST

China expert Gordon Chang says Chinese money has been funneled into President Joe Biden's pockets, including through the Penn Biden Center, where lawyers found classified materials linked to the Obama White House — amounting to "one of the worst instances we've seen of a foreign government buying a U.S. official."

"I don't know if there's been a crime committed here. But in effect, there's corruption. And that has probably affected U.S. policy during the Biden administration," Chang said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"The people here just need to pressure the president, because this is one of the worst instances we've seen of a foreign government buying a U.S. official."

The University of Pennsylvania received more than $30 million from Chinese donors shortly after the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement was announced in 2017, according to public records.

Biden had an office at the location before he was elected president.

Former fellows and administrators of the Penn Biden Center now have key positions in the Biden administration.

Chang said the location where the documents were found wasn't very secure.

"And neither was the president's garage in Wilmington," he said, referencing the president's Delaware home.

"There is just so many questions to be asked, because we've got to remember that the Penn Biden Center was established after Biden left office as vice president, which means that there was an interval of time where those documents — we don't know where they were. And then they end up in a folder marked 'personal.' I think a special counsel is going to find a lot here eventually, because this stinks to high heaven."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
China expert Gordon Chang says Chinese money has been funneled into President Joe Biden's pockets, including through the Penn Biden Center, where lawyers found classified materials linked to the Obama White House.
biden, classified, chang, china
318
2023-21-14
Saturday, 14 January 2023 03:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved