Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Biden Doc Discovery 'Stinks to High Heaven'

China expert Gordon Chang says Chinese money has been funneled into President Joe Biden's pockets, including through the Penn Biden Center, where lawyers found classified materials linked to the Obama White House — amounting to "one of the worst instances we've seen of a foreign government buying a U.S. official."

"I don't know if there's been a crime committed here. But in effect, there's corruption. And that has probably affected U.S. policy during the Biden administration," Chang said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"The people here just need to pressure the president, because this is one of the worst instances we've seen of a foreign government buying a U.S. official."

The University of Pennsylvania received more than $30 million from Chinese donors shortly after the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement was announced in 2017, according to public records.

Biden had an office at the location before he was elected president.

Former fellows and administrators of the Penn Biden Center now have key positions in the Biden administration.

Chang said the location where the documents were found wasn't very secure.

"And neither was the president's garage in Wilmington," he said, referencing the president's Delaware home.

"There is just so many questions to be asked, because we've got to remember that the Penn Biden Center was established after Biden left office as vice president, which means that there was an interval of time where those documents — we don't know where they were. And then they end up in a folder marked 'personal.' I think a special counsel is going to find a lot here eventually, because this stinks to high heaven."

