×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmaxtv | rep.comer | pennbidencenter | china

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Why Is China So Prevalent in the Biden Income Streams?

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Wednesday, 11 January 2023 09:52 PM EST

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Newsmax that GOP lawmakers will be asking why China is so prevalent in President Joe Biden's income streams.

During a Wednesday appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Kentucky Republican noted millions of dollars in Chinese donations went toward establishing Biden's University of Pennsylvania think tank in Washington, D.C.

"We see that the Biden Center received over $54 million from anonymous accounts in China," Comer said. "Why is China such a prevalent role in the Biden income streams?

"This is something that we need to investigate. We will investigate," he said, adding that one has to ask, "who all from China was wandering around in that building?" after it was revealed classified files related to foreign governments were housed there.

Comer also shared that House Republicans in his committee fear the Biden administration is "compromised because of the millions of dollars they've received from China."

Additionally, the chairman said lawmakers would investigate the relation to sensitive documents found at the Penn Biden Center involving Ukraine — a country in which Biden's son Hunter Biden has been alleged to have facilitated shady dealings.

"We have questions not just about how the tax dollars are being spent in Ukraine, but also about what role Joe Biden [played] as the intermediary between Ukraine's foreign aid and the Obama administration," he stated.

"There are a lot of questions that we have about Ukraine," the congressman continued. "Ukraine is a country that we all hope defeats Russia. But at the end of the day ... there are a lot of suspicious activities between the Biden family and Ukraine that need to be answered."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Newsmax that GOP lawmakers will be asking why China is so prevalent in President Joe Biden's income streams.
newsmaxtv, rep.comer, pennbidencenter, china
320
2023-52-11
Wednesday, 11 January 2023 09:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved