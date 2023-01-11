Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Why Is China So Prevalent in the Biden Income Streams?

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Newsmax that GOP lawmakers will be asking why China is so prevalent in President Joe Biden's income streams.

During a Wednesday appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Kentucky Republican noted millions of dollars in Chinese donations went toward establishing Biden's University of Pennsylvania think tank in Washington, D.C.

"We see that the Biden Center received over $54 million from anonymous accounts in China," Comer said. "Why is China such a prevalent role in the Biden income streams?

"This is something that we need to investigate. We will investigate," he said, adding that one has to ask, "who all from China was wandering around in that building?" after it was revealed classified files related to foreign governments were housed there.

Comer also shared that House Republicans in his committee fear the Biden administration is "compromised because of the millions of dollars they've received from China."

Additionally, the chairman said lawmakers would investigate the relation to sensitive documents found at the Penn Biden Center involving Ukraine — a country in which Biden's son Hunter Biden has been alleged to have facilitated shady dealings.

"We have questions not just about how the tax dollars are being spent in Ukraine, but also about what role Joe Biden [played] as the intermediary between Ukraine's foreign aid and the Obama administration," he stated.

"There are a lot of questions that we have about Ukraine," the congressman continued. "Ukraine is a country that we all hope defeats Russia. But at the end of the day ... there are a lot of suspicious activities between the Biden family and Ukraine that need to be answered."

