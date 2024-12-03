Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Far Left 'Freaked Out' by FBI Pick

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, dismissed legacy media's histrionics over the nomination of Kash Patel for FBI director, but told Newsmax she understands why the far left is "freaked out."

Van Duyne joined "National Report" on Tuesday to discuss President-elect Donald Trump's choice of Patel, who she says is a reformer who will help root out the deep state from the FBI.

"Legacy media has gone the way of the dodo bird. Nobody's listening to legacy media. Their narrative fell flat this last election cycle. They're going to continue to say the worst things ever," Van Duyne said. "But the legacy media is freaked out, as are a lot of these far-leftists, because they recognize that a new sheriff is in town.

"Kash Patel is another strong, very strong individual that Trump has nominated to do a job that should have been done for decades and has not been done. [Trump] is putting very strong people in these positions that are going to change the deep state. And the deep state is going to fight like hell to keep it the way it is."

Van Duyne also acknowledged a possible connection between the nomination of Patel and President Joe Biden's sweeping pardon for first son Hunter Biden a day later. It's possible, she said, that Joe Biden was not going to leave anything to chance with Patel potentially in charge of investigating the Bidens.

"As a parent, my heart goes out. And I don't know that anybody being honest with themselves can say as a parent they wouldn't have done the same thing," Van Duyne said of the pardon. "But the fact is, is that you have an individual who he is pardoning for all crimes that have not even been charged against him for almost an 11-year period.

"[H]e has pardoned his son, a son who has pled guilty, who has been tried and found guilty by a jury. This was not politically motivated. These were crimes … that were held against him that he actually committed; he admitted to committing. And this was under the Biden DOJ. This was not under a Trump DOJ."

Van Duyne added: "Legitimately, this is covering up, again, the crime family that we have seen from the Biden … family now for decades that the deep state has continued to cover up."

