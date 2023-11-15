Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: US Must Stop Appeasing China

The U.S. must stop its "appeasement" toward China, and that's what should come out of the talks between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Wednesday before the meetings being held in San Francisco.

"We need real accountability, and so far there has been none," Hinson said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We need to continue in this dialogue with the understanding that what China says is not necessarily what China does."



Hinson added that there has been "no accountability" for the spy balloon China flew across the U.S., let alone the police stations it has established in the U.S. "to harass Chinese-American citizens" and "no accountability for the fact that they've set up military operations in Cuba, just about 90 miles off our shore."

"I'm hopeful that President Biden will go in with a speak loudly and carry a big-stick mentality, because that's what we have to do when it comes to a bully like the Chinese communists," Hinson said.

Hinson said China will not follow the rules.

"We issued some clear directives to the Biden administration from our committee before this meeting, when it comes to fentanyl," said Hinson, a member of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U. S and China. "We need accountability to be able to end the military operations that China continues to do aggressively in the Taiwan Strait.

"We need them to commit to ending Uyghur slave labor. Those are the kinds of questions and things that I think they should be prioritizing in their conversations with President Xi today."

The presidents also will likely discuss climate change, and Hinson said the two sides have not been playing on a level playing field.

"The Biden administration wants to continually put Americans at a disadvantage when it comes to climate," Hinson said. "They have an unhealthy obsession with electric vehicles and forcing that which, by the way, all those batteries, the materials in them are being mined with child slave labor and then produced by our adversary in communist China."

Hinson said China is "by far the world's worst offender when it comes to CO2 emissions, something like a new coal plant opens up in China every six weeks. The administration's paltry attempts at controlling climate change mean nothing if India and China and Russia don't cooperate."

The administration also should prioritize ending military challenges between the two countries, and devise "policies that will make sure that America can be competitive with such a good point," Hinson said.

