Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Biden Doesn't Understand US Fentanyl Crisis

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, offered a candid assessment of President Joe Biden and his apparent laughing off a story involving a woman losing two of her children to fentanyl poisoning — a visual which potentially paints Biden in a negative, insensitive light with the American people.

"We are as frustrated as anybody else" about the spiraling rate of fentanyl deaths in the U.S., Van Duyne told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"I can't tell you how many phone calls I've taken, talking to parents in North Texas, who have lost children to fentanyl," continued Van Duyne. "It's crazy this is happening," and apparently, the U.S. has a "president who doesn't see how terrible this is for our country. The fact is, we have a bill to stop it."

According to Van Duyne, more than 100,000 U.S. citizens have died from fentanyl poisoning since Biden took over the White House in January 2021.

Fentanyl remains the leading case of death among Americans, ages 18-45.

"We know [fentanyl is] coming in from the southern border. We know it's being provided by China; and yet, you have an administration that is finally admitting it, but they're not doing anything to solve it," lamented Van Duyne.

She then added the Biden White House must stop "enabling" and "empowering" drug cartels at the border that also specialize in the dangerous realm of human trafficking.

Van Duyne also said it's time for the federal government to classify drug cartels as a "terrorist group," but you also "have an administration that doesn't see this as a serious" concern in America.

The amount of fentanyl needed "to kill somebody is so small and so deadly," said Van Duyne, while adding there's enough fentanyl being seized along the southern border to "kill every man, woman, and child ... multiple times over."

The Texas Republican said that "we have to take this seriously," while adding that proper enforcement of existing immigration laws could clear up America's migrant-overflow crisis in roughly a month.

