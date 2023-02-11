Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Investigate Censorship Like DirecTV's

Any kind of censorship coming from not only big tech but from large corporations and the federal government must be investigated, including AT&T DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax, Rep. Beth Van Duyne said Saturday.

"I think it's really a scary time that we live in when you've got not only Big Tech, but you've got large corporations and even the federal government who are working to take away First Amendment rights from conservatives," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "I think any type of censorship by those groups needs to be investigated and looked at."

Newsmax was deplatformed by DirecTV on Jan. 24, and Van Duyne said the move came despite there being a "market for conservative voices and for your audience and Newsmax."

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain

"I think if we are seeing that voice gets squashed, especially by the federal government, we need to get down to it," she said. "We need to stop it."

Newsmax is America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel that reaches 25 million Americans weekly, according to the Nielsen ratings, but DirecTV said it dropped the popular network due to "cost-cutting" measures.

Still, AT&T's DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax; and those channels get paid license fees.

This week, DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax denied this, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest requested fees in cable.

"This was never about the fees being excessive," said Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax — of all cable news channels — should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

DirecTV recently issued a statement it wants Newsmax back on its service, but on its terms.

Ruddy said there has been no real negotiation or no flexibility provided by DirecTV in its refusal to pay carriage fees.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular, and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.