Bernie Moreno to Newsmax: Legal Immigration 'Common Sense'

Thursday, 07 November 2024 09:54 PM EST

Republican Sen.-elect Bernie Moreno of Ohio told Newsmax on Thursday that he supports President-elect Donald Trump's plan for mass deportations of illegal migrants in the country because the policies under the Biden-Harris administration were "patently absurd."

Moreno joined "Finnerty" to point out that legal immigration is a "common-sense issue" that shouldn't be rooted in ideology. Moreno, the Colombian-born, first-time candidate, just unseated Ohio's three-term Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown this week in large part because of nonsensical immigration policies.

"Look, my family came here legally. I came here legally as a kid. We want to have a pro-immigration policy but not a pro-invasion policy, because that's just insane," Moreno told show host Rob Finnerty. "And as a legal immigrant, watching this country reward people who skip the line, who break our laws to get here, they get rewarded, and the people are still waiting in line, is totally, patently absurd.

"And we were flying people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela on private jets and then FEMA's resettling them, giving them government benefits? Why would we do that in the first place? And why only those four countries?" he said.

Moreno said legal immigration is intuitive to Ohioans.

"Look, we're going to have an immigration system that benefits the United States of America. Does not lower wages, people assimilate, learn the language. Then we're going to welcome them to our country the right way. And I think that's what people understand intuitively," Moreno said. "And by the way, that shouldn't even be a Republican issue. That should be a common-sense American issue that everybody can rally behind."

Thursday, 07 November 2024 09:54 PM
