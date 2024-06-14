WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bernie kerik | bill barr | hunter biden | laptop

Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Bill Barr, FBI, DOJ Knew Hunter Laptop was Real

By    |   Friday, 14 June 2024 05:11 PM EDT

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax on Friday that "[former U.S. Attorney General under President Donald Trump] Bill Barr and the DOJ and the FBI all knew" the Hunter Biden laptop was real and chose to do nothing.

On Oct. 14, 2020, news broke of a laptop belonging to President Joe Biden's son Hunter that allegedly contained damaging emails about the family's foreign business dealings and photographs detailing Hunter's depraved lifestyle.

Now, almost four years later, the FBI admitted in court that the laptop and its contents were authentic.

Host Lidia Curanaj filled in for Chris Salcedo and asked Kerik what he thought about the truth about the laptop finally coming out. "It's mind-boggling that nobody's going to be held accountable," Kerik said.

"You have 51 intelligence officials that lied, that knew they were lying when they made those statements. You have the president of the United States, Joe Biden, knew he was lying when he made those statements in October of 2020," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Kerik told a story of how he and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani delivered a copy of the hard drive to authorities in Delaware, and nothing happened.

"So, I have some questions for the FBI. Why didn't they say so? Then I have a question for Bill Barr. What were you doing? Why did you allow that to happen? Why did you allow it and not say anything about the 51 intelligence officers? Why didn't you come forward to say that? They were all lying. And Bill Barr and the DOJ and the FBI all knew it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax on Friday that "[former U.S. Attorney General under President Donald Trump] Bill Barr and the DOJ and the FBI all knew" the Hunter Biden laptop was real and chose to do nothing.
bernie kerik, bill barr, hunter biden, laptop
322
2024-11-14
Friday, 14 June 2024 05:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved