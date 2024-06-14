Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Bill Barr, FBI, DOJ Knew Hunter Laptop was Real

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax on Friday that "[former U.S. Attorney General under President Donald Trump] Bill Barr and the DOJ and the FBI all knew" the Hunter Biden laptop was real and chose to do nothing.

On Oct. 14, 2020, news broke of a laptop belonging to President Joe Biden's son Hunter that allegedly contained damaging emails about the family's foreign business dealings and photographs detailing Hunter's depraved lifestyle.

Now, almost four years later, the FBI admitted in court that the laptop and its contents were authentic.

Host Lidia Curanaj filled in for Chris Salcedo and asked Kerik what he thought about the truth about the laptop finally coming out. "It's mind-boggling that nobody's going to be held accountable," Kerik said.

"You have 51 intelligence officials that lied, that knew they were lying when they made those statements. You have the president of the United States, Joe Biden, knew he was lying when he made those statements in October of 2020," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Kerik told a story of how he and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani delivered a copy of the hard drive to authorities in Delaware, and nothing happened.

"So, I have some questions for the FBI. Why didn't they say so? Then I have a question for Bill Barr. What were you doing? Why did you allow that to happen? Why did you allow it and not say anything about the 51 intelligence officers? Why didn't you come forward to say that? They were all lying. And Bill Barr and the DOJ and the FBI all knew it."

