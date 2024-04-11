Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Warrant Requirement or No FISA Renewal

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., voiced staunch opposition to the renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), citing concerns over the abuse of power by FBI officials and the erosion of Fourth Amendment protections for American citizens.

In an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, Cline emphasized the need for reforms to safeguard citizens' constitutional rights. Referring to FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony before Congress, Cline asserted that the requirement of a warrant, a fundamental protection under the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, was being dismissed as detrimental to Section 702.

"Section 702 has been abused countless times by FBI officials against American citizens, and it has to stop," Cline stated during "The Chris Salcedo Show."

He added, "We should not renew 702 unless we can secure those Fourth Amendment protections for American citizens through the requirement of a warrant."

During their conversation about implementing a warrant requirement, Cline recalled that Wray expressed concerns, stating, "It would gut 702."

The renewal of Section 702 has stirred controversy as its expiration looms on April 19. CBS News reported that the provision allows the U.S. government to collect communications of non-Americans outside the country without a warrant to gather foreign intelligence.

Wray's plea to Congress to renew the surveillance provision encountered resistance, particularly from conservative lawmakers who have raised concerns about government overreach and abuse of power.

Cline's remarks underscored the broader debate over national security and civil liberties, with critics arguing that unchecked surveillance powers infringe upon constitutional rights.

The controversy surrounding Section 702 is compounded by former President Donald Trump's assertion on Wednesday in a post to Truth Social that the surveillance tool was used unlawfully against him and his associates. Trump's call to "Kill FISA" reflects a broader sentiment among some conservatives who view the provision as a vehicle for political targeting.

Despite its proponents' claims that Section 702 is crucial for national security, opposition from within Congress threatens to derail its renewal. The failure to reach a consensus on the reauthorization of the surveillance program raises uncertainties about its future and its implications for privacy rights.

"We swear an oath to the Constitution. In fact, so does Christopher Wray. And we abide by our oaths; and he should, too. So we're going to put that Fourth Amendment warrant requirement in; and, otherwise, we're not going to renew section 702," Cline said.

House conservatives rebelled against GOP leadership and thwarted a floor vote on FISA Wednesday, CNN reported.

