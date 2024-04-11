Rep. Good to Newsmax: Constitution Priority Over FISA

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Thursday the reason he and other Republicans were opposed to a renewal of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) is "the Constitution has to come first, and American's constitutional liberties must be at a premium."

On Wednesday, the House rejected a reauthorization of FISA, which gives law enforcement agencies access to copious amounts of data obtained by U.S. intelligence agencies without first getting an approval from a judge. The FBI has been accused of illegally accessing this information 278,000 times without seeking a proper warrant.

Good told "Newsline" the FBI under President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland have "shown their willingness to abuse power and to weaponize their power against political opponents."

"There's a reason why the American people don't trust federal law enforcement anymore and they expect us to stand in the gap and protect them and we're determined to do everything we can to do just that," he said.

