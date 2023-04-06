Rep. Ben Cline to Newsmax: Afghanistan Deflection 'Inexcusable'

President Joe Biden's report "deflecting" blame on his "devastating withdrawal from Afghanistan" is yet another "inexcusable" example of his "feckless lack of leadership" and "an embarrassment," Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax.

"Defense Secretary Bob Gates said it best when he said, 'Joe Biden has been on the wrong side of every foreign policy decision in the past 30 years,' and he's right on this one, too," Cline said on Thursday's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Joe Biden won't take the blame for anything. He deflects from the border crisis. He deflects from the inflation crisis. Now, he's deflecting from his devastating withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 men and women dead, and it's inexcusable for him to try and duck blame for this."

Biden's leadership has created multiple crises, including Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine and China's aggression toward Taiwan, Cline added to host Chris Salcedo.

"It's what gave Putin the green light to go into Ukraine," Cline continued. "It's what has led around the world to China being more aggressive on Taiwan.

"His feckless lack of leadership at the federal level is an embarrassment."

While Republicans are eager to hold Biden accountable, Cline warned against Democrat-like witch-hunting.

"I've heard from a lot of people who would love to see local prosecutors bring charges against Joe Biden, against Hunter Biden, to try and do essentially what Alvin Bragg is doing to Donald Trump up in New York City, but we should never warp or twist the law to go after specific individuals," Cline warned. "That's not what this country is about. That's what dictatorships and other types of banana republics are about."

Ultimately, Republicans should merely "follow the facts" in conducting oversight instead of following the politics, Cline concluded.

"The evidence is massive, and so we need to lay out the evidence for the American people in the House Judiciary Committee," he said. "That's what the woke and weaponization committee led by Chairman Jim Jordan is doing right now.

"But we should never weaponize our judicial system to use it against individuals to target individuals. When there are crimes, there is a process by which those crimes are prosecuted. And if they are federal crimes, then federally, we can pursue those.

"We can pursue those starting with the Judiciary Committee, and hopefully we will lay out the evidence that will convince the American people of just what this administration has been [doing] – what they've done wrong."

