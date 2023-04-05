Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Bragg 'Usurped' Law, Order, Justice

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, told Newsmax that the "persecution, not prosecution" of former President Donald Trump is an "absolutely outrageous" Democrat effort of "election interference."

"This is the complete weaponization of the legal system," Guilfoyle, host of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" on Rumble, told Wednesday's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "I take particular affront to that as a former prosecutor, which was such an incredible job. And I was very proud and honored to serve the country and to be someone that had the discretion, the ability, the authority to review the facts, the law, the evidence and apply it evenly without bias — without any kind of weaponization or politicization of this.

"And what we've seen is Alvin Bragg and the Manhattan DA's office has completely usurped any form of law and order and justice as we know it in this country by going after President Trump with a persecution, not a prosecution."

Guilfoyle warned Americans and even-minded Democrats that this indictment of the political opposition has gone to a dangerous level.

"Him today; you tomorrow," she told host Chris Salcedo. "Because if it can happen to President Trump, it can happen to anybody — whether you're a Democrat or Republican, etc. This is wrong; and there should be beyond bipartisan support calling this out for what it is, which is just a persecution."

The scheduling of hearings right before the start of the 2024 GOP presidential primary is more than a coincidence, it "is election interference, and it is absolutely outrageous," Guilfoyle continued.

"It is un-American what transpired yesterday," she said. "They put the case off till December because they want to continue to have legs with this into the 2024 elections."

It is a page out of the book of tyrannical regimes around the world, she added.

"This is not North Korea; this is not China, OK; this is not Russia; this is the United States of America, where we have the best system of justice," Guilfoyle said. "And what we saw yesterday was a complete and utter disgrace of a man who honorably served his country as the best president that we've seen in American political history.

"And simply because he is seeking reelection in 2024, they want to do anything they can to try to stop him.

"The problem is it's already backfiring. President Trump is one of the strongest, most courageous people I've ever met in my life. And he showed that resilience and strength and, once again, love for the country yesterday; and you heard it in his speech."

Trump "was an all-star as president, and he's going to win again in 2024," Guilfoyle said, warning primary challengers — even her ex-husband Gavin Newsom — and the eventual Democrat nominee should be put on notice.

"There isn't anyone that even thinks they can primary him that is going to be able to be successful," she said of Trump. "You saw him before, in 2016, beat 16 qualified people.

"Whoever wants to run against him in the primary, good luck to you. And whoever wants to run against him, you know, from the Democrats — whether it's Biden, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom — good luck to you guys, because Trump's taking this all the way to the White House. I'm telling you that I am certain."

Americans should be concerned of the politicization of the justice system under Biden, she said.

"People want justice in this country," she concluded. "They want to make sure that there is law and order and that, actually, the law is applied evenly on both sides.

"That's not what we have seen so far, but it's only making President Trump stronger."

