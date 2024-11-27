Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Eager to Vet Hegseth, All of Trump's Picks

Some media outlets have speculated that Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, will have a difficult time being confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate in the next Congress.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday she has yet to make her mind up on Hegseth or any of Trump's nominees.

An allegation of sexual assault has been made against Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host who also has faced scrutiny for statements regarding women serving in combat roles in the military.

Ernst, a former lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard who served in Kuwait and Iraq, said she has talked to Hegseth and looks forward to meeting with him in Washington when Congress reconvenes Dec. 2.

"He's done great work for our veterans," Ernst told "Finnerty." "He is actually coming to the Hill that first week of December, and I will be sitting down with him.

"So we'll have a great conversation. I am sure we will vet all of our nominees, but what I will say to all of our folks out there: President Trump is nominating great nominees that are going to come into the administration and shake up these agencies.

"That's exactly what we need at this time and space. We really do need that change agent, that disruptor that is President Trump.

"So we will be vetting thoroughly all of his nominees. But I look forward to supporting as many as I possibly can."

Ernst said Hegseth's comments that women shouldn't serve in combat roles do not disqualify him from being the Pentagon's leader, although she added she will address them when they next meet.

"Absolutely I am, because I did serve in Kuwait and Iraq," Ernst said. "Let me tell you what, there are some pretty awesome women that serve in combat roles.

"One of my [staff officers] was actually and she still is an infantry officer in the Iowa Army National Guard. And I'll tell you what, that young woman could kick some of the men's you-know-what in her unit.

"So I do believe that there is a very good role for women in combat-type jobs. ... We're going to have to have a hard discussion about that, because as we have seen our numbers and recruitment drop, if there are women that are fully capable — and let me stress that, because I do believe that there needs to be very high standards to achieve to be in those combat roles.

"But we will have a very lengthy discussion about those comments. ... He knows that we're going to do a deep dive into those issues, and I hope that he comes well-prepared."

