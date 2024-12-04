Pentagon Nominee Hegseth: Trump Told Me to 'Keep Fighting'

President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, on Wednesday said he is not backing down even as his nomination to lead the Pentagon faces trouble in Congress over allegations about his personal and professional life.

“I spoke to the president elect this morning. He said, keep going, keep fighting," Hegseth told reporters Wednesday morning. "Why would I back down? I've always been a fighter."

Hegseth's remarks came hours after he made a defiant post on social media.

"I’m doing this for the warfighters, not the warmongers. The Left is afraid of disrupters and change agents. They are afraid of @realDonaldTrump —and me. So they smear w/ fake, anonymous sources & BS stories. They don’t want truth. Our warriors never back down, & neither will I," the Fox News host and former soldier wrote in a post on X.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday that Trump was reconsidering his choice and may instead nominate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The New York Times and the Bulwark also reported the reconsideration.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican military veteran, is also among the names under consideration to replace Hegseth, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, NBC News cited 10 current and former Fox employees in its report Tuesday that Hegseth's drinking of alcohol concerned coworkers at the television network.

Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A DeSantis representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump's Cabinet-level nominees must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, which his fellow Republicans will control by a 53-47 margin when he takes office Jan. 20.

At least one top Trump ally, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, on Tuesday called the allegations against Hegseth "very disturbing," and that some of them are "going to be difficult," according to media reports.