Rep. Cline to Newsmax: House Will Use 'Power of Purse' to Rein In DOJ

The GOP-led House Committee on the Judiciary will use the "power of the purse aggressively" — including thwarting plans for a larger FBI headquarters building, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., said Monday on Newsmax.

In an interview on "John Bachman Now," Cline also vowed to "hold the [Department of Justice] and the FBI accountable for the weaponization that we've seen up until now.

"We're going to make sure that through the power of the purse, we change the culture there, whether it's through the funding, whether it's through affecting their new headquarters that they want.

"We're going to get the answers that we are demanding on the Judiciary Committee because the people are demanding them."

As Newsmax has reported, conservatives have criticized federal law enforcement on multiple fronts — including by comparing multiple probes of former President Donald Trump with what they claim is a soft approach toward tax evasion by President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

Cline said the FBI's plan to build a new headquarters and leave the Hoover Building in Washington, D.C., should be scuttled.

"Right now the FBI is trying to build a new headquarters … and move to either mainland or Virginia and spend hundreds of millions of dollars on this new headquarters, which would be bigger than the Pentagon," Cline said. "So we've put language to stop that money from flowing towards this new building."

According to Cline, GOP House lawmakers are also prepared to crack down on any DOJ officials who don't reply to respond to subpoenas "because there have been multiple subpoenas from across different committees that are not being responded by the DOJ."

He suggested those individuals would lose their pay, though he did not elaborate on that plan.

"We're using that power of the purse aggressively," Cline asserted.

In a recent push, House Republicans on the Judiciary panel as well as on the House Oversight and Accountability and House Ways and Means Committees sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland launching an inquiry related to the department's decision to sign of "on a sweetheart plea deal" with Hunter Biden.

"Whether it's Homeland Security about [Secretary] Alejandro Mayorkas or whether it's Oversight with [Rep.] James Comer [R-Ky.] over [Hunter] Biden, we're getting the facts and the Judiciary Committee will follow those facts," Cline vowed.

