Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Potential Bribery by Hunter Biden Main Focus

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax his colleagues are concerned over more serious claims against Hunter Biden than his current tax fraud and gun cases.

Joining "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee member said "additional potential violations of the law" related to an FD-1023 informant file and other evidence are the panel's primary focus.

"Tax charges are what they are, but there are additional questions about additional potential violations of the law — including bribery — when it comes to his interaction with his father," Cline said of Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden.

"And the evidence is coming out that the meetings that the president actually sat in with Hunter Biden," he added, referring to claims by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that leaked tapes existed between the two and Burisma President Mykola Zlochevsky.

Cline also voiced annoyance at the Department of Justice's slow reply to a House request for the district attorney overseeing Hunter Biden's case to provide congressional testimony.

The lower chamber wants U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss of Delaware to explain why he agreed to a controversial plea deal with Hunter Biden that would have helped him avoid prison time.

Since Wednesday, the deal has been put on temporary hold due to concerns voiced by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika on its constitutionality and the scope of immunity offered to Hunter Biden in future cases.

"It's very convenient the Department of Justice waited until right before the August recess to answer that letter," Cline said. "They know our schedule. They know the timing."

