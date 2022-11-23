Ben Carson to Newsmax: 'No Accountability' in Public Education

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson told Newsmax on Wednesday that the public education system has "a real problem" when it comes to preparing students for life after graduation.

Carson said in an interview on "National Report" that "one of the big solutions" to the systemic problems in the public education system "is choice and creating competition for the student dollars. But in public education, and particularly in many of our inner cities, there's no accountability. You get the same amount of money per student, you get the same salary whether the students pass or fail."

Carson added: "There's a lot of social promotions going on; there are people who graduate from high school who have difficulty filling out an application or following directions. And it really limits their ability to achieve the American dream, to get the kind of job and employment that will give them a nice projection."

Carson continued: "And we also have to remember that that hurts our nation because we have 330 million people. China and India have four times that many people; we have to be able to compete with them. We're not going to be able to do that if we neglect a large portion of the population that we do have and allow them to end up in these horrible situations, educationally."