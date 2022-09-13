Ben Carson to Newsmax: 'Hatred' Poses 'Biggest Threat to' Country's Viability

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson told Newsmax on Tuesday that "hatred" is "the biggest threat to the viability of our nation."

Carson told "National Report" that "America has certain values that were essential to its establishment. Things like our faith. Things like liberty and community, working together, our respect for life. And those are the kinds of things that we must be willing to stand up for, as those things are moving away from us."

He continued, "Look at what's happening to our society, look at the moral decay, look at the fact that that so many people are just selfish and they don't care about anybody else.

"You know, I think some of the reasons for some of these mass murders are because people are growing up in an environment where it's all about me, don't care about anybody else, not care what they think. And we've replaced love your neighbor with cancel your neighbor if they don't agree with you, you know these are all things that lead nowhere except destruction."

Carson added that "almost everybody on both sides of the aisle agree that the biggest threat to the viability of our nation is this hatred. We have politicians who are stoking hatred and division, pouring gasoline on that fire."

He said, "We need leaders who help people to see that we're all in the same boat. And if part of the boat sinks the rest of us going down, too, so it doesn't do any good to sit there and get in their respective corners and hurl hand grenades at each other.

"I think most of the American people actually understand that, but I'm not sure that the leadership understands that."

