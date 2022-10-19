×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ben carson | power grid | energy | oil | nuclear war

Ben Carson to Newsmax: 'Everything Comes to a Screeching Halt' If Power Grid Fails

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Wednesday, 19 October 2022 07:33 PM EDT

Dr. Ben Carson, former President Donald Trump's secretary of Housing and Urban Development, told Newsmax that if the U.S. power grid fails, "everything comes to a screeching halt."

During a Wednesday appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," the one-time presidential candidate walked through the disastrous effects of a potential domestic power grid failure amid turbulent energy markets.

"We worry about what happens when there's no water because water is powered by electricity. That's how it's delivered," Carson said. "In places where we've seen these blackouts occur, the shelves are bare of food within a couple of days. The hospitals, of course, are run on electricity. So they're shut down.

"Everything comes to a screeching halt. You won't even have good police forces, because the police are going to be at home trying to protect their family. So we're talking about an incredible disaster."

Carson's warning also stems from former CIA Director R. James Woolsey informing Congress in 2015 that "90% of the U.S. population would die" in the event of a future electromagnetic disturbance from the sun.

"It's not just the electromagnetic pulses. ... but a nuclear explosion in the XO atmosphere could cause EMP to knock on all our electric grids," he pointed out. "It's inevitable; it's going to occur" eventually.

The former HUD secretary further suggested that an enemy of the United States could send operatives across the southern border to knock out "about 20 substations that everything else is associated with."

"We should be smart enough to deal with it, but we're not, for some strange reason," Carson said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Dr. Ben Carson, former President Donald Trump's secretary of Housing and Urban Development, told Newsmax that if the U.S. power grid fails, "everything comes to a screeching halt."
ben carson, power grid, energy, oil, nuclear war
309
2022-33-19
Wednesday, 19 October 2022 07:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved