Ben Carson to Newsmax: Biden May Have Degenerative Disease

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden may have a "degenerative cognitive disease."

"Well, it's what I would expect with somebody with a degenerative cognitive disease that he obviously has. We've known this for years, and that's why they're trying to hide them. That's why they're trying to protect them," Carson, a retired neurosurgeon who has not treated Biden, told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"I'm not sure that there is any protection at this point because the decline is not going to reverse itself ... It's a real problem for him. And it's a real problem for us as a nation, because we still have another six months of him to get through."

Carson argued that with security threats at the southern border and from foreign adversaries, the situation becomes dangerous under a leader with cognitive issues.

"And you've got nations out there that mean us no good. And they recognize they have a relatively short period of time to do what they're going to do," he said.

"So I think this is a very dangerous situation that we're in. And there are people who have put us in danger, and they don't really care. They're just greedy for power."

Carson suggested that evidence of Biden's decline was observable through time.

"All you have to do is look at sequential videos of him over the years, and you can see a marked change that has occurred," he said.

Carson implied that Biden's team has been actively limiting his public appearances due to recognition of this decline.

"This is something that we know about, and that's why they've been so diligent about hiding him, minimizing his exposure because they know that people recognize what's going on," he said.

Addressing the fluctuations in Biden's performances, Carson explained the potential roles of medication and sometimes elevated natural cognitive fluctuations.

"Well, it's probably a combination of things; there are medications like Provigil that can be given that will give you a burst of energy for a period of time," Carson said.

He also alluded to "sundowning," a phenomenon in cognitive disorders, suggesting it might be affecting Biden, based on admitted information from the president's staff about his effective working hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"At a certain point during the day, you basically just start shutting down, and he certainly is showing some signs of that," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com