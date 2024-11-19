Johnny Damon to Newsmax: Trump Win Feels Great

Two-time World Series champion Johnny Damon praised President-elect Donald Trump's reelection win on Newsmax Tuesday, saying it felt like a weight had been lifted.

"People are excited ... that there's going to be no wars," Damon told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"And the last administration was so bad. And we know we have a future right now, which is incredible — especially having eight kids.

"I want them to go into a world where I got to enjoy. I grew up here in Florida, and we went outside. We were safe. Our country was working for us. Everything was great," he said.

The two-time All-Star said his father was a "20-year Army veteran" and that the United States needs to take care of its veterans.

"I mean, with all these illegal immigrants in this country, they have more rights than American citizens. It's not just the veterans, but it's everybody," Damon said.

"And we need a change. And Donald Trump was that perfect change eight years ago. And he's a perfect change for us right now."

