WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: baseball | johnny damon | donald trump | win | war | veterans

Johnny Damon to Newsmax: Trump Win Feels Great

By    |   Tuesday, 19 November 2024 09:42 PM EST

Two-time World Series champion Johnny Damon praised President-elect Donald Trump's reelection win on Newsmax Tuesday, saying it felt like a weight had been lifted.

"People are excited ... that there's going to be no wars," Damon told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"And the last administration was so bad. And we know we have a future right now, which is incredible — especially having eight kids.

"I want them to go into a world where I got to enjoy. I grew up here in Florida, and we went outside. We were safe. Our country was working for us. Everything was great," he said.

The two-time All-Star said his father was a "20-year Army veteran" and that the United States needs to take care of its veterans.

"I mean, with all these illegal immigrants in this country, they have more rights than American citizens. It's not just the veterans, but it's everybody," Damon said.

"And we need a change. And Donald Trump was that perfect change eight years ago. And he's a perfect change for us right now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Two-time World Series champion Johnny Damon praised President-elect Donald Trump's reelection win on Newsmax Tuesday, saying it felt like a weight had been lifted.
baseball, johnny damon, donald trump, win, war, veterans
225
2024-42-19
Tuesday, 19 November 2024 09:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved