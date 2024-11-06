Dave Portnoy on Trump's Win: Dems 'Gave Us No Choice'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy offered an early-morning analysis of President-elect Donald Trump's historic win on Tuesday, saying in a video shared on social media Wednesday that the Democrats gave voters "no choice."

"He just didn't win. He won for fun: he won the electoral, he won the popular vote, he got more votes than last time he was president," Portnoy said in a video posted on his Instagram account. "Just a total ringing endorsement for the Republicans and Donald Trump and an indictment against the Democrats."

Newsmax projected a Trump victory at 1:23 a.m. ET on Wednesday, becoming the first network to do so minutes after the network called Pennsylvania for Trump. Other networks followed Newsmax's lead, including Fox News, which reportedly called the race for the now-president-elect just a half hour later.

Portnoy attributed the larger margin of Trump's win this election cycle to the Democratic Party's attitude, which he says has pushed independents and other voting blocs away.

"The Democrats gave us no choice," he said. "That was the worst campaign and the pure arrogance and the moral superiority have driven people away. If you say you're voting for Trump, suddenly you're a Nazi, you're Hitler, you're garbage. Enough. Enough!"

"Millions and millions and millions and millions of people voted for Trump," Portnoy continued. "He won clearly. He won decisively."

"So, when you call us that, you're calling the majority of the country 'racists, Hitlers, Nazis,' " Portnoy said. "I don't think you get the words of what that means. You are alienating all this middle ground people by acting like you're better than us, smarter than us, and frankly insulting our intelligence."

All Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee, had to offer was "fearmongering" that Trump is a threat to democracy, Portnoy said in his video.

"It's garbage," he said. "The people pulling the strings in the Democratic Party, get rid of them, they've lost the plot. Tonight is on the Democrats. Congratulations to Donald Trump, I voted for him. I felt I had no choice but to vote for him because of the campaign that the Democrats ran.

"They've got to look themselves in the mirror," Portnoy said of the Democrats. "This moral superiority complex they have, this arrogance they have, it's not working and it's time to wake up and see that. You're alienating half of the country, more of it. Wake up, move on."