×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: barry moore | ukraine | aid | joe biden | oversight | congress | u.s.

Rep. Barry Moore to Newsmax: No Aid for Ukraine Without Oversight

By    |   Tuesday, 19 September 2023 04:26 PM EDT

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Congress shouldn't agree to sending aid to Ukraine without "a game plan" and "oversight."

During his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, President Joe Biden called on other nations to support Ukraine as it fights against the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Reacting to Biden's speech and his recent calls for Congress to pass an additional aid package for Ukraine, Moore said on "American Agenda" that "I voted no on the funding for Ukraine thus far because I want some accountability."

He continued, "We have to take care of America first and the debt we're facing at $33 trillion, and we're printing money here in D.C. and that's 17% inflation for American consumers. It's making it hard on the American people. And again, we've got a U.S. southern border that we don't have operational control over, so why are we saving Ukraine's border, which I agree is very important but there needs to be oversight."

Moore went on to say, "We're spending taxpayer money because we're writing these checks and sending this money overseas with very little oversight. And my concern is at what point [does it stop]."

He added, "We need a game plan. We need to know what the endgame is, and we don't know how we're funding that, how we're going to achieve the goals for the American people to not only secure Ukraine's border, but the U.S. border as well."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Congress shouldn't agree to sending aid to Ukraine without "a game plan" and "oversight."
barry moore, ukraine, aid, joe biden, oversight, congress, u.s., southern border
292
2023-26-19
Tuesday, 19 September 2023 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved