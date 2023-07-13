Rep. Moore to Newsmax: FBI, DOJ Protecting Bidens

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax on Thursday that after hearing testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray, it seems like the FBI and Department of Justice are protecting President Joe Biden and his family.

"When you see the FBI paying $3 million to Twitter to quiet the Hunter Biden laptop story, I just ask you this: If that laptop had belonged to, say, maybe an Eric Trump, would it have been quiet or would it have been leaked?" Moore told "American Agenda."

Special counsel John Durham testified in front of the Judiciary Committee in June about how sobering his findings were in an investigation of the FBI's handling of its Crossfire Hurricane probe of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and allegations of collusion with Russia.

Moore cited Durham's testimony that the FBI gave Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign a defensive briefing about the dangers of falling victim to foreign-influence attempts and steps to avoid entanglement, but never gave one to Trump's campaign.

Moore added that members of the Obama administration knew Clinton was going to try to vilify Trump by stirring up a scandal involving Russian interference, and the administration still let it happen. Durham's report revealed that in August 2016, within days of receiving the Clinton plan, then-CIA Director John Brennan briefed President Barack Obama, Vice President Biden, and other senior administration officials.

"Obama knew it. Biden knew it. [Attorney General Loretta] Lynch knew it," Moore said, "and they still let this Russian narrative, this collusion with Russia and the Trump campaign, knowing that it was false from the get-go and that the DNC [Democratic National Committee] paid for it. That is terrifying for the American people.

"We need to understand why is the government being weaponized against the very people who are paying their salaries and the people they are paid to protect."

