Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Wray 'Evasive and Not Helpful'

Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Thursday that he was "incredibly disappointed" with FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony before members of the House this week.

When asked about Wray's appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Whitaker told "Wake Up America," that "I was incredibly disappointed with how evasive and not helpful his testimony was."

He added that Wray, who he has known for two decades, "is a very polished and accomplished lawyer, and … he knows how to do testimony, he knows how to not get ruffled, [and] he knows how to give … slick answers."

Whitaker went on to say that "the weaponization of the FBI and the DoJ is a major issue, and the fact that he wouldn't even really acknowledge that that's a concern or that's anything he's working on, I think made the hearing kind of a farce, really."

He later said that the American public "expected to be more informed, and I think they also expect that he's going to lead. And if you look at the [Hunter Biden] investigation up in Delaware, that has taken four or five years … after the laptop and everything."

Whitaker said, "There seems to be … a lack of curiosity of this director as to how the … basic blocking and tackling of some of the most sensitive investigations are handled. And why … there is this two-tiered system of justice. I just don't think Chris either is willing to see it or wants to see it."

