Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Wray 'Incompetent' or Following 'Agenda'

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that FBI Director Christopher Wray is "either very incompetent" or is following a "political agenda."

Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday on accusations that the FBI has become increasingly politicized during his and Attorney General Merrick Garland's tenures.

Fitzgerald said on "Wake Up America" that "70% of Americans just have no confidence in the FBI and believe that it has been politicized. And I don't think anything the director said yesterday would really alleviate those concerns.

"I think some of the very specific topics like reform of FISA certainly is very much … still at the forefront along with many of the items that did emerge from the Durham report, which is what I was focused on."

Asked about how the FBI can rebuild trust, Fitzgerald said many "members of the conference are kind of focused on impeachment in so many different areas. Quite honestly, I don't know that there's consensus on any of that."

He added: "But what I will say some of the reforms that he rolled out and kind of doubled down on yesterday, I think there has to be verification that they're actually doing what they're saying. He's either very incompetent or he absolutely has some type of political agenda.

"And I think after eight hours of testimony yesterday, that's simply confirmed that … there is this echelon within the FBI. It's the upper management and they just can't be trusted."