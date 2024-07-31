Rep. Guthrie to Newsmax: Trump Shooter Probe 'Not Political'

Congress must look into the Secret Service's failure to protect former President Donald Trump, and claims that lawmakers are making it political are untrue, Rep. Brett Guthrie told Newsmax Wednesday.

"In a couple of days, maybe even a day or two after the shooting, I saw some people on television when my good friend and colleague Jamie Comer was calling for hearings, saying, 'Congress shouldn't get involved in this. It's the FBI's job to investigate their Secret Services. Don't make it political,'" Guthrie said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"We're not making it political. The issues that you just raised are concerning to us, and it's Congress' responsibility as the voice of the people to investigate the process. ... There is an investigation that's appropriate. But Congress has to look into the process," he added.

On the Secret Service denying Freedom of Information Act requests about the incident, Guthrie said: "Denying the request from Congress is a serious issue. And I believe we're going to get to the bottom of it with someone like Mike Kelly, who's from Butler, whose house is four miles from the site, his dealership."

Kelly, R-Pa., an eyewitness to the assassination attempt, will lead the U.S. House of Representatives' bipartisan task force pressing for answers and accountability in the incident.

"He's a bulldog," said Guthrie.

"He's passionate. He cares about it because it's his community. And I think we're going to get answers, or we're going to have to. We're going to have to have results, or Congress is going to continue to pursue this."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com