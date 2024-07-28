WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | assassination | attempt | google | donald trump jr | autocomplete | election interference

Trump Jr.: Google Hiding Father's Assassination Attempt

Sunday, 28 July 2024 10:39 PM EDT

Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday accused Google of "intentional election interference" because its "Autocomplete" tool doesn't include the attempted assassination of his father, former President Donald Trump, in its results.

"Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable," the younger Trump wrote atop a post he shared purportedly showing the results of a Google search containing the phrase "assassination attempt on."

A Google spokesperson told the New York Post that no one at the company took "manual action" to change the Autocomplete predictions but that its systems did include "protections" against Autocomplete predictions "associated with political violence."

The first suggestion in the Google search Donald Trump Jr. shared read: "assassination attempt on reagan."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Sunday, 28 July 2024 10:39 PM
