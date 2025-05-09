Sen. Moody to Newsmax: When Did US Go Soft on Spying?

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday the U.S. needs to get serious about Chinese spies on college campuses.

Moody was responding to a report in the Stanford Review about an agent for the Chinese Communist Party who impersonated a Stanford student and messaged students on social media, trying to steal information.

"This should shock no one," Moody said on "National Report."

Moody said when she arrived in the Senate earlier this year, she learned of a Chinese law that requires Chinese students who study abroad to provide intelligence gathering and information to the Chinese Communist Party. In response, Moody has proposed a bill that would end visas for Chinese students

"Nothing against Chinese students if they want to learn, but if you have a government that is enlisting them and … requiring them by law under penalty to be espionage agents when they get here, we cannot keep inviting them into our nation," Moody said. "We have found Chinese students with drones, cameras on our military bases stealing information at our universities, and nothing has been done."

Under the Biden administration, all investigations into Chinese spy rings were stopped because they were accused of being racist, Moody said.

"It is obvious that there are spies here in the U.S.," Moody said. "These students, many of them have been arrested. I ask with genuine curiosity, when did the United States go soft on spying? I mean, there used to be incredible penalties associated with spies. And if we thought that one was here, we were coming in and we were coming in fast and hard to go after them."

