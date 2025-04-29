Sen. Moody to Newsmax: 'Proud, Happy' Trump Takes Security Seriously

The type of leadership coming out of the White House is unprecedented, Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday in marking the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's administration.

Moody told "Wake Up America" that "those of us that have been fighting this fight [of the surge of illegal immigration at the border] during the last administration are so incredibly proud and happy and celebrating for our families' sake and our nation's sake that we have a president in office who takes security seriously," especially compared to what former President Joe Biden did in his first 100 days.

She pointed out that the crisis at the border under the previous administration has been dramatically changed since Inauguration Day, with the record number of illegals entering the country dropping to a trickle and large number of illegals deported, including those who have committed additional crimes while in the United States.

Moody emphasized that "we are celebrating President Trump today … [as] it is unprecedented the type of leadership we have coming out of the White House."

She added that after the disastrous years of the Biden administration, "Now you have someone here trying to fix this mess. By golly, we in Congress … are going to help [Trump] do it, and in the end of the day, our nation is going to be stronger and safer for it."

In addition, Moody said that Trump's economic decisions are making a big difference for her home state of Florida … by bringing "jobs and investment back into our states and communities."

She added, "I think you are going to continue to see that throughout the year because [Trump] will use every tool at his disposal" to benefit the United States and American citizens.

She said the American people finally decided that they "needed somebody in office who was willing to take difficult stands and make the tough decisions and lead."

When asked about passing legislation in Congress to continue implementing the Trump agenda, Moody said that "taking an aggressive stance on how quickly we want to deliver this for the American people is important. I love the idea that we will get this done quickly. We are willing to roll up our sleeves and get it done. I love the aggressive timeline."

