Tags: ashley moody | robert kennedy jr.

Sen. Ashley Moody to Newsmax: Kennedy Will Deliver for America

By    |   Thursday, 13 February 2025 12:01 PM EST

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, will "make America healthy again" once confirmed.

Moody, speaking with “Wake Up America” added, “I can't believe it’s taken this long” to confirm Kennedy. 

“If we had the Democrats not obstructing everything that we do, understanding that the ultimate outcome is we are going to get President Trump's nominees across the finish line, and you're going to see that today” with Kennedy, she added. 

The senator said that Kennedy “had a great hearing,” noting that “we had doctors on that committee with us who expressed concerns. He answered those.”

Moody added, “What I think America is really craving right now is a responsible person to head that agency up that understands we need to focus on the health of Americans.”

She went on to say, “We dedicate the most amount of money to the issue, and we seem to be last in a lot of the qualities of health. And so I think he is going to bring so much attention to it. Truly, we said, make America healthy again. He has taken that true to heart, and I think he's going to deliver that for the American people and for newly inaugurated President Trump.”

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
271
2025-01-13
Thursday, 13 February 2025 12:01 PM
