Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Americans Live in Biden's State of Failure

By    |   Thursday, 07 March 2024 07:08 PM EST

Rep. Ashley Hinson R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden's policies have forced Americans to live in a "state of failure" in direct contrast to the vision for America laid out by presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Hinson said during an appearance on "American Agenda" that when Trump was in office, "we had low taxes; we had a roaring economy; we had a safe and secure country."

"President Biden reversed those policies at our southern border on day one, so it's a state of failure," she said, hours before Biden was to give his State of the Union address.

Hinson concluded by addressing Biden's struggles on the international stage.

"I'm on the China Select Committee, and we are watching China continue to escalate in the Taiwan Strait toward Taiwan" she said. "So we know that sent a direct message to our adversaries that weakness on the global state is exactly why we're seeing our foreign adversaries be emboldened."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


