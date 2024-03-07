×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: laken riley | mike collins | joe biden | illegal | migrant crime | criminals | domestic terror

Rep. Mike Collins to Newsmax: Biden Hoping Riley Death Will Fade

By    |   Thursday, 07 March 2024 10:41 AM EST

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax he doubts President Joe Biden will mention Laken Riley in his State of the Union speech as the Biden administration is "hoping this will fade away into the night."

Riley, 22, a nursing student at the Augusta University College of Nursing, was found beaten to death Feb. 22 on the University of Georgia campus after she went out for a run. Jose Antonio Ibarra, who was in the U.S. illegally, was arrested on murder and assault charges in connection to her death.

In response to Riley's murder, Collins is spearheading the Laken Riley Act which the congressman says will help prevent further such crimes in the future.

"This bill is going to change the way that local officials have the ability to contact ICE and have them come and detain these criminals that have invaded our country and hopefully deport them," Collins told "Wake Up America."

Collins spoke with Riley's parents and got their permission to put her name on the proposed legislation, with her parents saying, "If it will help save the life of one person then please put her name on it.

"It's gut wrenching," Collins said. "I'm a father of a 26-year-old, and when we send our students off to these college towns, we expect them to be safe."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax he doubts President Joe Biden will mention Laken Riley in his State of the Union speech as the Biden administration is "hoping this will fade away into the night."
laken riley, mike collins, joe biden, illegal, migrant crime, criminals, domestic terror, police, crime
267
2024-41-07
Thursday, 07 March 2024 10:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved