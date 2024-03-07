Rep. Mike Collins to Newsmax: Biden Hoping Riley Death Will Fade

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax he doubts President Joe Biden will mention Laken Riley in his State of the Union speech as the Biden administration is "hoping this will fade away into the night."

Riley, 22, a nursing student at the Augusta University College of Nursing, was found beaten to death Feb. 22 on the University of Georgia campus after she went out for a run. Jose Antonio Ibarra, who was in the U.S. illegally, was arrested on murder and assault charges in connection to her death.

In response to Riley's murder, Collins is spearheading the Laken Riley Act which the congressman says will help prevent further such crimes in the future.

"This bill is going to change the way that local officials have the ability to contact ICE and have them come and detain these criminals that have invaded our country and hopefully deport them," Collins told "Wake Up America."

Collins spoke with Riley's parents and got their permission to put her name on the proposed legislation, with her parents saying, "If it will help save the life of one person then please put her name on it.

"It's gut wrenching," Collins said. "I'm a father of a 26-year-old, and when we send our students off to these college towns, we expect them to be safe."

