Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Dems Refuse to Say Laken Riley's Name

Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that Democrats "refuse to say" the name of Laken Riley while attempting to blame the issue of immigration on anyone but themselves.

Riley, 22, a nursing student at the Augusta University College of Nursing, was found beaten to death Feb. 22 on the University of Georgia campus after she went out for a run. Jose Antonio Ibarra, who was in the U.S. illegally, was arrested on murder and assault charges in connection to her death.

Earlier on Thursday, Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., proposed the Laken Riley Act, which is aimed at making it easier for local officials to connect with ICE and have criminal illegal immigrants detained.

At the Rules Committee hearing on the bill, Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., called the Republican effort "sick."

"To be honest I think they should be ashamed of themselves. If they have any shame left," McGovern said.

Norman, appearing on Newsline, pushed back upon hearing McGovern's remarks, calling them "cruel."

"The blood is on their hands because of what they're doing," Norman said.

Collins had invited Riley's parents to be his guest on Thursday for the State of the Union address, but they declined.

