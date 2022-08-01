Jim Lamon to Newsmax: I'll Shut Down Senate to Halt Migrant 'Invasion'

Jim Lamon believes Arizona voters have a "very straightforward" choice to make in Tuesday night's Republican Senate primary.

Lamon says voters can either side with Lamon, a U.S. Army veteran and the founder of DEPCOM Power, Inc., a solar engineering firm, who will exercise a pro-America agenda upon taking office, or they can back someone like Senate candidate Blake Masters, who Lamon says was "pro-open borders" before running for Senate and has "never created a job" in business.

Masters "only works for the globalists," Lamon told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" with co-hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

Tuesday's GOP Senate primary winner will advance to the general election in November, taking on incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

Lamon is not presuming victory this week. At the same time, he acknowledges the full workload that lies ahead come Wednesday morning, if victorious.

For starters, Lamon said Arizona voters must understand Sen. Kelly "sells himself as a moderate, but voted 100% of the time with [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer."

Lamon also hints of being a disruptive force on Capitol Hill in 2023, if the Biden administration does not take care of the "invasion" at the United States-Mexico border.

In fact, Lamon says he would be willing to shut down the Senate "to make sure that border is secure, because this invasion cannot continue. We're having a 9/11 every week in this country," due to drug overdoses and spiking violent crime rates.

Whether it is crucial decisions affecting U.S. immigration or the American economy, Lamon characterizes the "Biden-Kelly regime" partnership as "feckless" and bad for Arizonans.

Lamon also has a three-point plan for combating 40-year inflation highs that reached 9.1% in June.

Recommitting to making America energy-independent again, and getting gas prices back in the $2/per gallon range. (According to GasBuddy.com, in Arizona, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is currently $4.46.)

Stopping the "crazy, woke" supply chain problems that have been occurring on President Joe Biden's watch.

Curtailing the "reckless" and "immoral" spending that is taking place among congressional leaders in Washington, D.C.

The politicians on Capitol Hill "need to start living by the rules that [regular] Americans must follow," Lamon said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!