Retired Gen. Tata to Newsmax: Russia Escalated in Ukraine Because of Biden

President Joe Biden and his administration, by "greenlighting" Russia's invasion of Ukraine "by saying a minor incursion would be okay" allowed the situation between the two countries to escalate to war, retired Brigadier Gen. Anthony Tata, the author of the novel "Chasing the Lion," said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Remember that from the very beginning of this, that was a specific policy that this administration put in place very quickly," Tata said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

Tata added that the administration "offered to remove" Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from the equation to "effectively decapitate the Ukrainian leadership" on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In January, a month before Russia invaded Ukraine, Biden implied to reporters that the United States might not provide substantial support to Ukraine if the invasion turned out to be a "minor incursion."

Further, Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered Zelenskyy transportation to leave the country, leading to the Ukraine president telling him that he didn't need a ride, as 'I need ammo. I need support,' Tata recalled.

But if former President Donald Trump had been president and did something like that, "he would have been impeached 100 times for wanting to do Putin's bidding to decapitate the Ukrainian leadership," said the retired general.

"This was a very specific policy from this administration to remove Zelenskyy from the equation to whatever end," said Tata. "Think about what Zelenskyy did to rally the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian military, and the world to support them."

The retired general further pointed out that former President Barack Obama ceded Crimea to Russia, but then, like now with the situation with Russia and Ukraine, there was no outcry.

"The leftist corporate media is complicit in getting us to this position of a potential nuclear showdown with Russia because they are sycophants for this administration that lacks in diplomatic skills," said Tata."They have no ability to engage Putin and find some kind of solution.

Meanwhile, Biden "fractured NATO" by leaving Afghanistan without informing the allied nations, said Tata.

"It was a pell-mell rush to get out of there, he said. "All of our NATO partners were in Afghanistan. Putin saw that window. We have no respect right now because we acted unilaterally like Keystone cops in getting out of there."

And now, the United States is "not really a factor in this war" other than with the nation's military-industrial complex providing arms and ammunition, said Tata.

