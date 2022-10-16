Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Biden's National Security Strategy Filled With 'Nonsense'

The Biden administration recently released its National Security Strategy document which contains "a lot of nonsense" and lies about the White House's energy policy, Fred Fleitz, the vice-chair of the America First Policy Institute Center for American Security, said Sunday on Newsmax.

"It's not a serious document," Fleitz, a Newsmax contributor and former chief of staff to the National Security Council, commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "It's over 18 months late. This is supposed to be produced in the first year of a presidential administration. The nuclear strategy has been late, the missile defense strategy has been late, and the defense strategy has been late. What has the National Security Council been doing?"

The White House said that the document, released last Wednesday, "outlines how the United States will advance our vital interests and pursue a free, open, prosperous, and secure world," but Fleitz, like other critics, panned the report on many of its topics, including China, the energy situation, the Middle East, and more.

"There's a lot of nonsense in here," Fleitz said. "It says that the administration disagrees with the Chinese Communist Party, but doesn't say why. I mean the reason is that the Chinese Communist Party wants global domination, but that didn't make it into the report. It says that we live in an era of competition and we're going to out-compete the Chinese. This reflects the Obama-Biden view that America is not an exceptional nation, not the leader of the free world…this is not an America-first document that was the Trump National Security Strategy."

The new policy statement also contains some references to the military, but they are only in passing, as the document focuses a great deal on climate change, "an obsession for the Democratic party and Joe Biden," said Fleitz.

"They say it is the existential threat to our time," he added. "No, it isn't. China is the existential threat. When we bring up these trivial issues, it undermines our credibility on the world stage even more."

The policy also brings up a "vague reference" about saluting Iranians for fighting for their human rights, said Fleitz, adding that "there's not one reference to Iranian women" despite the mass protests there, "where women are risking their lives because Mahsa Amini was beaten to death by the morality police…I thought women's rights was a big deal for the Democrats but there's nothing about women's rights in Iran."

And when it comes to energy, the document blames the loss of U.S. domination to Russia and the war in Ukraine, not on its policies, said Fleitz.

"The administration's been lying about the causes of soaring gas prices," he said. "We all know that is because Joe Biden has reduced the ability to produce energy domestically. That's why energy prices are higher."

The document also contains "not nearly enough" on Israel, and very little on North Korea said Fleitz. "I think there's one reference to North Korea [which] could soon conduct an underground nuclear test," he said. "The South Korean government thinks that should take place by mid-November [but there is] no reference to that."

