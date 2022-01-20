Ukrainian President Slams Biden: 'There Are No Minor Incursions'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky distanced himself from comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday regarding a possible Russian invasion of the Eastern European country, affirming in a statement that "there are no minor incursions," Breitbart reported.

"We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones," Zelensky posted to Twitter on Thursday. "I say this as the President of a great power."

Biden had insinuated to reporters a day prior that the U.S. may not provide substantial support to Ukraine if the Russian invasion is to be a "minor incursion," without elaborating on the details of what the phrase meant.

Zelensky had previously pushed for the Biden administration to sanction Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in retaliation for the nation's ongoing support of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s Donbas region and 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

The project would expand upon the original Nord Stream pipeline and directly connect Russian oil and gas into Central Europe. NATO allies warn that the pipeline gives Russia the pretext to increase its military presence into the Baltic Sea region it runs through, according to CNBC.

Biden lifted sanctions against the pipeline expansion in June and has refused to impose any unless Russia follows through in moving on Ukraine, per Breitbart.

Zelensky had similar choice words for Biden at the time.

"I understand that the relationship between the United States and Germany is very important," Zelensky said then, according to Breitbart. "I wouldn't want to intervene between these two esteemed countries. However, how many Ukrainian lives does the relationship between the United States and Germany cost?"