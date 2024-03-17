Anthony Tata to Newsmax: Schumer 'Out of His Lane' on Israel

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was "way out of his lane" to call for a new election in Israel to determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should remain in power, during "this time of extreme existential threat," retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata told Newsmax on Sunday.

"Schumer and the Democrats interfering in American elections, I guess isn't enough, so they've got to interfere in the Israeli elections," Tata told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Netanyahu is doing exactly the right thing … he's marshaled the troops, marshaled the country, and focused on eradicating Hamas and defending against Hezbollah, and calling out the strategic threat from Iran."

Israel's battle against Hamas, Tata added, is a "tactical operational strategic threat at every level and he needs the focus to do what he's got to do."

Tata reacted to a statement on the program from Alon Pinkas, the former Israeli consul general in New York, who told Newsmax that he does not believe Schumer's speech on the Senate floor last week was either disruptive or cynical.

"He was reflecting the vast majority of Israelis and consistent polls," Pinkas said. "Mr. Netanyahu blatantly lied on CNN, saying that the majority of Israelis do not want any election, when in fact over 70% in the succession of polls want an election."

Further Pinkas said Netanyahu should have resigned after the Hamas Oct. 7 attacks, because the "worst debacle in Israeli history happened on his watch" but "he refused to take responsibility."

Still, whether Schumer should have said what he did is a different question, as if he was echoing the White House sentiment in the matter could be considered meddling in another democracy's domestic affairs, said Pinkas.

He added that Netanyahu will face a huge backlash, political and otherwise.

"I'm not sure if you can win the war in the way he's describing it," said Pinkas. "I think he said the goals out of resentment, revenge, and frustration, which are all understandable."

However, Tata said that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken "have been trying to put a stick in the spokes of the wheel" when it comes to fighting Hamas.

He accused them of wanting Israel to slow down and appease the Palestinians out of a "cravenly" wish to appease voters in Dearborn, Michigan.

"They don't care about Israel, Israeli national security, or the relationship with Israel," said Tata. "Netanyahu should continue to press ahead and eliminate Hamas. It was brutal what they did, and we got to quit making excuses for that and blaming Israel. That's ridiculous."

