×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tom cotton | israel | netanyahu | schumer | new | election

Sen. Cotton: Schumer's Israel Meddling 'Inappropriate'

By    |   Thursday, 14 March 2024 12:23 PM EDT

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called for Israel to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a new election, "foreign election interference" that was denounced as "inappropriate and offensive" by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

"Chuck Schumer's demand for new Israeli elections is inappropriate and offensive," Cotton wrote in a statement Thursday. "Israel is a close ally and a healthy, vibrant democracy. The last thing Israel needs is the 'foreign election interference’ that Democrats so often decry here."

Calling for an ouster of an Israeli leader is a bad look for Democrats, Cotton continued.

"Besides, the main elections that worry Chuck Schumer aren't Israel's but our elections because the rampant antisemitism that the Democratic Party has allowed to fester in its ranks is massively unpopular with the pro-Israel American public," Cotton's statement continued.

"Chuck Schumer should remove the log in his own party's eye before he whines about the speck in Israel's eye."

Cotton's statement came after Schumer, the first Jewish majority leader in the Senate and the highest-ranking Jewish official in the U.S., strongly criticized Netanyahu in a lengthy speech Thursday morning on the Senate floor.

Schumer said the prime minister has put himself in a coalition of far-right extremists and "as a result, he has been too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows.

"Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah," according to Schumer.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called for Israel to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a new election, "foreign election interference" that was denounced as "inappropriate and offensive" by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.
tom cotton, israel, netanyahu, schumer, new, election
237
2024-23-14
Thursday, 14 March 2024 12:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved