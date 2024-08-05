WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: anthony desposito | kamala harris | polls | honeymoon | democratic | nomination

Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Harris Surge 'a Temporary Honeymoon'

By    |   Monday, 05 August 2024 01:58 PM EDT

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris is enjoying "a temporary honeymoon" that will soon end as voters question her record and the manner in which she claimed the Democratic Party's nomination.

New general election polls from CBS News, I&I/TIPP Poll, The Economist/YouGov, Emerson College, and Morning Consult released last week and this week show Harris ahead of former President Donald Trump. In contrast, polls from Rasmussen Reports and The Trafalgar Group show Trump in the lead.

D'Esposito, in an interview with "Wake Up America," called Harris' high numbers in recent polls "a temporary honeymoon, so to speak," following her campaign launch.

He added: "I think that the Democrats are still completely in disarray. They're just happy that [President] Joe Biden isn't at the top of the ticket."

The congressman went on to say: "I think what's most important is there's still so many questions that the American people have to ask the Democratic Party, including and most importantly, Kamala Harris, as to why they led the biggest ever cover-up of the American people over the last 3 1/2 years in saying that Joe Biden had the ability to run this country."

D'Esposito went on to accuse Democrats of "dismissing" the will of the voters by not nominating Biden after he won every Democratic Party primary.

The New York Republican said: "It's sort of interesting that they claim to be the party of inclusion, the party of democracy, the party of listening to all Americans, when in fact Kamala Harris is going to be the presidential nominee without one vote actually being cast in her favor. Not only that, dismissing all the votes that were had in the Democratic primaries throughout the country."

