Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Dems the 'Party of the Protesters'

Democrats and their presumptive presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, haven't done enough to condemn anti-Israel protesters because they "are the party of the protesters," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito told Newsmax on Friday.

"When you have members of their conference applauding the protesters — obviously, people in 'the Squad,' who not only respect them but encourage what they're doing not only on college campuses but on Capitol Hill — it's absolutely disgusting," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

He added that Democrats in the House and Senate, as well as people running for Congress, should be asked about their reaction to antisemitism and the protests.

The protesters are out there "terrorizing our communities," because they are seen on social media and national news, while "igniting a base that is applauded by Democrats," said D'Esposito.

"The fact that the prime minister of Israel had to come to the House of Representatives and see this as he made his way to the Capitol building just speaks volumes," said D'Esposito, also speaking out about the reaction of lawmakers inside the chamber during Netanyahu's speech.

"Many of the things that the prime minister said, we got up, and we clapped, and we applauded. And it was very clear to see those who were sitting on their hands not saying anything, some of them even reading books while the prime minister was delivering this address," he said.

Netanyahu was in Congress to unite the United States and Israel and to let the American people know that the resources that are being provided are helping eradicate terrorists and free hostages, said D'Esposito.

"Instead you have the Democrats who were sitting there again, some of them reading a book," he said.

Meanwhile, several lawmakers skipped the hearing, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who went to a campaign event in Indiana instead.

As vice president, Harris would have presided over the joint address in her role as Senate president, but her "empty seat spoke volumes, not just here in the United States, but around the world" as she is the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee, D'Esposito said.

Harris, after meeting with Netanyahu Thursday, said that Israel has the right to defend itself, but "how it does so matters."

She also told reporters that she raised concerns with Netanyahu about the scale of human suffering in Gaza.

"She's going to give speeches like she did yesterday to make pretend that she's in support of Israel-U.S. relations; but the actions that she's taken, the hate that she spewed, that tells the story," D'Esposito told Newsmax.

"The Democrats continue to be in disarray ... when you have them trying to rewrite history now, they're saying, 'Well, Kamala Harris was never the border czar,'" he added. "She certainly was. As a matter of fact, most, most news outlets wrote about it when she was announced. They talked about it. They've said and even praised her at times."

Further, said D'Esposito, Democrats are "continuing to lie to the American people, adding to the biggest cover-up in American history, which was Joe Biden."

