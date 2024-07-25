Harris Presses Netanyahu on Gaza Humanitarian Situation: 'I Will Not be Silent'

Vice President Kamala Harris sharply pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday about the humanitarian situation in Gaza in "frank" talks that were watched for signs of how she might shift American policy about Israel if she becomes president.

"Israel has a right to defend itself. And how it does so matters," Harris told reporters after the meeting. She said she raised her serious concerns about the scale of human suffering in Gaza.

"I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there," she said. "I will not be silent."

Harris' remarks, which were sharp and serious in tone, reflected what could be a shift from President Joe Biden in how she deals with Netanyahu.

Hours earlier, Biden pressed for a cease-fire to the nine-month-old war in Gaza in his first face-to-face talks with Netanyahu since the president traveled to Israel days after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel and pledged American support.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said gaps remain between Israel and the Hamas militants who run the Palestinian enclave in the drive for a ceasefire but "we are closer now than we've been before."

"Both sides have to make compromises," Kirby said.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said: "I think the message from the American side in that meeting will be that we need to get this deal over the line."

The visit coincides with a shift in American politics. On Sunday, Biden, 81, stepped aside from the U.S. presidential race under pressure from fellow Democrats and endorsed Harris for the party's 2024 presidential nomination.

"We've got a lot to talk about," Biden said when he welcomed Netanyahu to the Oval Office.

"I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the state of Israel," Netanyahu told Biden.

The White House was ringed with extra security fencing to protect against protesters on Thursday.

Biden and Netanyahu earlier met together with the families of American hostages held by Hamas. Representatives for the families told reporters after the meeting that they were hoping for a ceasefire deal that would bring the hostages home.

"We came today with a sense of urgency," said Jonathan Dekel-Chen. He said they were more optimistic of a deal since the first release of Israeli hostages from a previous ceasefire.

STRAINS IN BIDEN-NETANYAHU RELATIONS

Relations between Biden and Netanyahu have been strained for months over Israel's Gaza offensive in which more than 39,000 people have been killed, according to health officials in Gaza.

The U.S. is a major arms supplier to Israel and has protected the country from critical United Nations votes.

Whether Biden, who is now a "lame duck" president, a term used for officials who won't serve another term, or Harris, who is tied in many election polls with Republican rival Donald Trump, can have any influence on Netanyahu remains to be seen.

On Friday, Netanyahu travels to Florida to meet Trump.

Harris has been aligned with Biden on Israel but has struck a tougher tone.

The conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel from Gaza, killing 1,200 people. Israel launched a retaliatory assault.

Hamas-led fighters took 250 captives on Oct. 7, according to Israeli tallies. Some 120 hostages are still being held though Israel believes one in three are dead.

DEFIANT SPEECH

On Wednesday, Netanyahu gave a defiant speech to the U.S. Congress in which he defended Israel's attacks on Gaza, saying anti-Israel protesters "should be ashamed of themselves."

The Gaza conflict has splintered the Democratic Party, and sparked months of protests at Biden events. A drop in support among Arab-Americans could hurt Democratic chances in Michigan, one of a handful of states likely to decide the Nov. 5 election.

Biden's desire for unity in the party in the drive to defeat Trump was cited on Wednesday night in an Oval Office address as a main reason why he decided not to seek reelection but to instead support Harris for the 2024 race.

Negotiations on a long-sought cease-fire-for-hostages deal in the Gaza conflict appear to be in their closing stages, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

U.S. officials have made similar pledges before about a cease-fire which evaporated under last-minute differences.