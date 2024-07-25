Dick Morris to Newsmax: Snubbing Bibi Harris' 1st Campaign Error

Vice President Kamala Harris made the first major mistake of her campaign in failing to show up to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech "and in fact, boycotting it," said Republican political consultant Dick Morris.

"She claims there was a scheduling conflict because some sorority had to leave. But, in fact, it was a deliberate slap at Israel," Morris said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"And then to have those demonstrations burning the American flag at Union Station right outside of the Capitol at the same time — it's really awful. And I think that it's Kamala identifying with the far left," he added.

"We have to realize that this woman is a far-left politician from San Francisco who embodies the ideals and the values of San Francisco radicals. And by lending herself to this and by participating, in effect, in the split screen of Netanyahu speaking without the vice president in the chair behind him and, on the other hand, protesters ripping the flag apart and burning it, I think you really have a juxtaposition of images that's going to hurt Harris very badly."

Harris and President Joe Biden met separately with Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday amid the 2024 presidential race shakeup, and Harris plans to meet one-on-one with the Israeli prime minister, according to Politico.

Harris plans to reiterate her commitment to Israel's security and right to defend itself but will also "convey her view that it is time for the war to end in a way where Israel is secure, all hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can enjoy their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination," an aide told the news outlet.

Harris didn't preside over Netanyahu's address to Congress on Wednesday, instead choosing to stick with a pre-scheduled trip to a sorority event in Indiana.

