Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Biden Ignoring Wake-Up Calls at Border

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Wednesday a possible terror attack at the U.S. border with Canada in upstate New York unforutnately won't be the wake-up call the Biden administration needs regarding the vulnerabilities of America's borders.

The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion Wednesday at a U.S. border checkpoint on the Rainbow Bridge that connects Niagara Falls, New York, with Canada. Two people in the vehicle were killed. A reason for the explosion is not known, but terrorism has not been ruled out.

"I don't believe this is the wake-up call that the administration needs, and that's scary," D'Esposito, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, told "American Agenda."

"I think that we've seen ... since Joe Biden has taken office the calls have been there. We've seen the videos. We've heard the eyewitness accounts. We've spoken to people along the southern border whose lives have been destroyed by the porous borders in our south."

Since Biden became president, the southern U.S. border has seen record numbers of illegal crossings. House Republicans have tried unsuccessfully to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, although the committee on which D'Esposito serves is putting a case together.

And Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., whose congressional district, New York's 24th, is adjaceent to the district where Wednesday's incident occurred, voiced her concerns recently on Newsmax about the vulnerability of the northern U.S. border.

"The wake-up calls are happening every single day, and they're completely being ignored," D'Esposito said. "That's one of the reasons as to why the Homeland Security Committee has been going through the steps in order to make sure that we have the facts necessary to impeach Secretary Mayorkas.

"Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden ... have failed their oaths. They should wake up every morning and do everything they possibly can to keep this country safe, to keep our borders secure. And when they go to bed at night, [they should] realize that they did everything they possibly could.

"They are not doing that. They are failing at every step of the way."

