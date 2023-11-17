Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Biden, Obrador Ignoring Border Reality

Brief televised remarks during President Joe Biden's meeting with Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador showed the two leaders are ignoring "what's actually occurring" at the southern border, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday.

Donalds appeared on "Newsline" immediately after Newsmax viewers saw Biden and Obrador speak of their meeting.

The Mexican leader said the relationship between the two countries is "excellent," and he mentioned that 40 million Mexicans are "working and living with decency in the United States." He also complimented Biden for "opening legal pathways for immigration."

Donalds was not impressed.

"There's a reason why Americans continuously are frustrated with these type of press conferences that occur from world leaders because it's a bunch of niceties. They say nothing of what's actually occurring, and the plight of people here in America are, frankly, being ignored," Donalds said.

"The Mexican president knows exactly what's happening. Joe Biden opened up the borders the second he became president. He didn't study, he didn't decide to figure out another way. He wanted to reverse course from [former President] Donald Trump. And he did that."

Biden and Obrador, in San Francisco for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, were expected to discuss migration, fentanyl trafficking and Cuba relations.

Donalds again stressed that Biden is responsible for all that has occurred due to his open-border policy.

"What has occurred, fentanyl is killing 100,000 Americans a year," Donalds said. "What has occurred, our cities, blue cities, red cities, blue states, red states, are flooded with migrants with no ability to actually assimilate them into the United States. And what has occurred, the Mexican drug cartels have operational control over our southern border.

"Oh, yes, Joe Biden is extraordinary. He's been an extraordinary failure when it comes to national security of the United States of America."

With many lawmakers having begun their Thanksgiving recess, Donalds suggested Democrats do some listening when they return to their home districts.

"The solution is very clear. House Republicans passed it months ago. It's called HR 2," he said. "It's return to the 'Remain in Mexico' policy. It's providing border agents the ability to make determinations of credible fear. And there is an entire suite of policy changes, not money, policy changes that will get our borders secure. The only people who don't want to do that are Joe Biden and the Democrats.

"They've been wanting an open border for a long, long time and now they have one. And it's all the American people Republicans, Democrats, independents. We are the ones who are suffering as a result. So, while they sit in Washington … the members who have gone home by now, when they go home and act like there's nothing going wrong, listen to the Democrat mayors in some of our cities and the Republican governors in our border states.

"They will tell you everything has gone wrong."

