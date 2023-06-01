Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: No 'Improvement' at Border

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Thursday that he wasn't "seeing improvement" at the U.S.-Mexico border following his recent trip to the region with a fellow senator.

Lankford and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., traveled to Tucson and Nogales, Arizona, earlier this week, where they met with officials from various agencies, including the United States Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement; as well as non-profit groups and local leaders.

Lankford said on "Wake Up America" that he's not "seeing improvement" after visiting the southern border, adding that in "some of the same areas of the border I've been to multiple times, the Biden administration is saying they're now working on … the fence and closing the gaps."

He added, "In reality, they're working right next to the fence to work on flood control, while literally the gaps in the fence are still there and Border Patrol are saying, 'Hey, we just need this fence closed so we don't have as many drugs and everything else that are flowing through this gap in the fence.' "

Lankford went on to say "The Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection are also saying they're really getting more and more concerned on national security issues because we have more and more individuals that are non-Spanish speakers that are coming across the border, from Pakistan, from West Africa, from Russia, from China, from the Middle East.

"These are men in their twenties that are coming across the border. We have no criminal history. You have no background on them. We don't know if they're fleeing poverty or fleeing justice. We have no idea and the administration's literally just fingerprinting them and releasing them into the country and saying, 'show up for a hearing at some point in the future.' "

