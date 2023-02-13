Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to Newsmax: Washington Post Story 'Racist,' 'False'

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., believes she is winning the "PR war" in her fight against The Washington Post, which recently published an inflammatory piece about the freshman congresswoman.

The hit piece claimed Luna had used her Hispanic heritage to amplify her candidate status during the November midterms, that her father was not of the Jewish faith, and that she had been a Democrat before running for office.

"The Washington Post is known to put forward racist pieces," Luna told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." on Monday. "They did the same thing to Sen. Tim Scott, apparently undercutting his Black upbringing in America, due to the fact that he's a Republican.

"It was pretty egregious that they even said that. They completely omitted statements that my mom told them. I have documentation that the reporter spoke to one of my actual roommates that's credible," regarding a so-called "ghost gun" issue.

But the reporter left the comments out of the piece, because it did not fit the Post's preferred narrative, according to Luna.

Luna is an outspoken America First advocate.

"There's a silver lining to all of this: I have my attorneys obviously going back and forth," Luna told host Lyndsay Keith. "I actually do have evidence of my father's incarceration — we've provided that to Fox News. They confirmed it; and The Washington Post is still trying to say that's not evidence of incarceration."

The Florida Republican continued: "We contacted Time magazine, and they're actually doing an incredible profile piece to put the facts out there. [The Post story] wasn't factual evidence. What they went off [of] was gossip, and when they didn't like the actual facts that were presented, they chose not to report them. They're going to have egg on their faces."

Luna also came prepared to deliver a message tailored to conservatives of color, through all walks of life/

"I want people to remember this: If you are a minority, and you break outside of the 'groupthink' with these leftist ideologies, they will try to undercut your ability to communicate with people," Luna said. "Thank God for Twitter. We put the facts out there, and I think we've pretty much won the P.R. war because . . . everyone knows it's a b.s. story."

Luna then added everything the Post has claimed was "completely false," with "massively racist overtones."

