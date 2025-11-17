WH's Anna Kelly to Newsmax: Trump Has 'Authority' to Stop Drug Shipments

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told Newsmax that no one should question President Donald Trump’s decision to order military strikes to stop illegal drug shipments from reaching America.

Kelly told National Report on Monday that, “As commander in chief of our country, he absolutely has the authority to stop narco terrorists from trying to kill Americans with these illicit narcotics.”

Kelly said Democrats even used that non-issue to try to divert attention away from their votes to keep the government shut down.

“I'm sure your viewers know during the Democrat shutdown, one of the things that Democrats were doing to lie about their extended pain and suffering they were inflicting on the American people was complaining about transparency with regard to the president's strikes on narco terrorists trying to smuggle drugs into our country.”

She said, despite complaints from some members of Congress that they haven’t been given enough information about the strikes against cartels, the White House has been more than open.

“We've now had well over a dozen bipartisan briefings on the Hill, making sure that we're keeping the Hill and elected officials there apprised of what we're doing on Venezuela and on these narco terrorists.”

Kelly said Trump won’t allow the narco terrorists to bring drugs into America if there’s a way to stop them.

“The president will continue to take every possible step to stop the flood of illegal drugs into our country, which is exactly what he was elected to do.”

When asked about the potential of Trump opening an avenue for direct communication with Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, Kelly said anything is possible.

“There are a number of options that this president still has. All options on the table. And, of course, as we've been very clear, [Maduro] is not the legitimate ruler of Venezuela. He is the leader of a narco terrorist cartel.”

Kelly added, “It's no surprise, given this president's strong action, that Maduro wants to talk. But look, all options remain on the table to take on this scourge of narco terrorism that is killing Americans.”

Trump has ordered regular military strikes to stop drug smuggling boats from reaching U.S. shores. Some detractors have complained about the strikes. Trump told reporters on Sunday that he wonders about their motives.

